WATCH: Car crashes into SUV, hops curb while fleeing scene in Howland

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Howland Township police need information on a hit-skip crash.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 on State Route 46 near High Street.
A video shows a red Ford car with rear temporary plates and dark rims hit another car and take off.
The car drove up and over a curb, through the grass and out of a parking lot.
There is a dent on the driver’s side door area and the front passenger’s side fender is also damaged.
Call Howland police at 330-856-5555 if you recognize the red car. You can also contact police through the department’s Facebook page.