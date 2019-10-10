WATCH: Car crashes into SUV, hops curb while fleeing scene in Howland

After the crash, the car drove up and over a curb, through the grass and out of a parking lot

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Howland Township police need information on a hit-skip crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 on State Route 46 near High Street.

A video shows a red Ford car with rear temporary plates and dark rims hit another car and take off.

The car drove up and over a curb, through the grass and out of a parking lot.

There is a dent on the driver’s side door area and the front passenger’s side fender is also damaged.

Call Howland police at 330-856-5555 if you recognize the red car. You can also contact police through the department’s Facebook page.