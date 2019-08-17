WATCH: Brier Hill expert explains origins of locally-made pizza

One of the Valley's long-lasting legacies comes from the Brier Hill Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 28th annual Brier Hill Italian Fest is going on all weekend long in the Brier Hill neighborhood on Youngstown’s north side.

For those who don’t know, the neighborhood is located along Calvin and Victoria streets.

Festival-goers can look forward to live Italian music, a Morra tournament on Friday, a hot pepper contest on Saturday, a wine tasting contest on Sunday and plenty of authentic Italian food.

One of the Valley’s long-lasting legacies comes from this festival.

Watch the video above to hear all about the origins of the Brier Hill pizza from Mike Mancini, a member of St. Anthony’s Church.