WATCH: Brier Hill expert explains origins of locally-made pizza

Local News

One of the Valley's long-lasting legacies comes from the Brier Hill Festival

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 28th annual Brier Hill Italian Fest is going on all weekend long in the Brier Hill neighborhood on Youngstown’s north side.

For those who don’t know, the neighborhood is located along Calvin and Victoria streets.

Festival-goers can look forward to live Italian music, a Morra tournament on Friday, a hot pepper contest on Saturday, a wine tasting contest on Sunday and plenty of authentic Italian food.

One of the Valley’s long-lasting legacies comes from this festival.

Watch the video above to hear all about the origins of the Brier Hill pizza from Mike Mancini, a member of St. Anthony’s Church.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com