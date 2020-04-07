Watch an Easter Sunday service in Austintown, but from the safety of your car

About 200 cars can park around the big screen and watch Pastor Gary Gray preach from a crane

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s an Easter service available that you can attend while still following social distancing guidelines.

Highway Tabernacle in Austintown is holding a drive-in service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The church is setting up a 30 feet by 60 feet, large screen TV that you can watch from inside your car.

It figures 200 cars can park around the big screen and watch Pastor Gary Gray preach from a crane.

“A part of our whole lives in America is being together… We want to do everything we can to honor our governor’s guidelines and be safe, but we want to have an opportunity for us to be together, see each other, smile, just see each other and celebrate the resurrection of Christ. This is our biggest day. We want to do it right,” said Paster Gray.

The service can be heard on an FM radio station from inside your car.