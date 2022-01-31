Watch: American Heart Association executive director talks 2022 Heart Month

(WYTV) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, killing more women than all cancers combined. This week, WYTV is teaming up with the American Heart Association to bring you “Stories of the Heart” as we head into heart month. Together, we’re working to change the conversation.

Monday night, WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson sat down with Tracy Behnke, executive director of the American Heart Association, to talk about Heart Month, the Reclaim Your Rhythm theme and National Wear Red Day.

To Reclaim Your Rhythm, the American Heart Association is focusing on five things:

Mellow out and reduce stress Move to the groove Feed your soul Know your blood pressure Learn hands-only CPR

Click on the video above to watch their full interview.