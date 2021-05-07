Watch: American Heart Association encourages health screenings for this Mother’s Day

Starting on Mother's Day through May 15, CVS will give no-cost heart health screenings at their MinuteClinic

(WYTV) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month. The CDC says that more than 795,000 people die from a stroke every year — that’s one death every 4 minutes.

Jessica Doudrick, communications director of our local chapter of the American Heart Association, talked with WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson about awareness and prevention.

They discussed common symptoms and the warning signs of a stroke, something Doudrick says you can remember by the acronym FAST:

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech — difficulty speaking or slurring words

Time to call 911 if these symptoms are present

They also talked about women having unique risks for high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of stroke.

So for this Mother’s Day, Doudrick encourages everyone to have their mothers get their blood pressure checked.

Starting on Mother’s Day through May 15, CVS will give no-cost heart health screenings at their MinuteClinic as part of National Women’s Health Week. Visit CVS’ website to download a voucher.

After your screening, head over to the American Heart Association’s “My Life Check” tool to assess your results.

Watch the video above for the full interview between Doudrick and Watson.