Warren’s Robins Threatre to open with Voodoo Daddy and big acts with local roots

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The newly renovated Robins Theatre in Warren will hold its grand opening Thursday with national headliner Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

The renowned swing band will take the stage Jan. 9 for opening night. Special guests will include three big acts from Warren including Cheryl Warfield, Dana Morgan and Dennis Drummond. (read more about these acts below).

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed nationwide and their music has appeared in hundreds of movies and television shows and has performed with some of the country’s finest symphony orchestras.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Together for over 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy– famously named after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins– has appeared in concert venues across the world, sold millions of record, and had their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, and the television appearances ranging from Dancing with the Stars to Superbowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music– America’s original musical art form– and bring joy to audiences around the world.

Cheryl Warfield

Soprano Cheryl Warfield has performed over 15 lead roles in the standard operatic repertoire. In 2019, Cheryl sang the title role in “Suor Angelica” under the baton of Gregory Buchalter in Varna, Bulgaria, and debuted with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra in Porgy and Bess with Maestro Sebrina Alfonso. As artistic director of MORE Opera, she has collaborated with Anton Coppola singing the title role in the world premiere of his alternate ending to Puccini’s “Turandot.” Other notable appearances include Lady Macbeth with Empire Opera and Santuzza with the Martha Cardona Opera. Cheryl appeared as Strawberry Woman and covered the role of Serena with the Princeton Festival in “Porgy and Bess,” and sang the role of “Tosca” under the baton of Anton Coppola. Career highlights include “Show Boat” on Broadway, critical acclaim as Strawberry Woman in Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “Porgy and Bess,” and guest soloist appearances at the NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies in Canton, Ohio and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Cheryl is a member of AGMA, SAG-AFTRA and Actor’s Equity. She has appeared on the Tony Awards and is featured on the Live from Lincoln Center broadcast DVDs of the Metropolitan Opera’s productions of “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” and “Fidelio.” Cheryl is also a teaching artist for the Performing Arts Saturdays! program for youth at the Bernie Wohl Center.

Dana Morgan

Dana Kristina-Joi Morgan is a Concert Pianist bringing a new sound to the arts as she bridges the long revered Classical tradition and other genres into a diverse and creative sound. Dazzling audiences nationwide by the wizardry yet refined gracefulness of her sensational talent, she skillfully performs classics like George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Andrae Crouch’s “My Tribute” in the style of “classicalists” of yesteryear. Dana Kristina-Joi Morgan is a graduate of the Howard University Master of Music Program. She received a Bachelor Degree in Music Performance from Capital University Conservatory of Music in Columbus, Ohio. She has won numerous accolades and awards of achievement. In 2014 Dana placed as a finalist in the Washington International Piano Artists Competition. Competing against pianists representing the USA, France, Germany, Japan and Taiwan, Dana received the “Audience Award”, “Press Jury Award”, “Best Performance of a Beethoven Work”, and “Best Performance of a Classical Work”. She was also featured on the televised 2011 Trumpet Awards where she was able to share the stage with legendary performers such as Aretha Franklin and Earth, Wind and Fire. Most notably Dana was featured as a special guest artist in Dordogne, France for the 110th Birthday Celebration of Josephine Baker.

Dennis Drummond

Born and raised in Warren, OH, Dennis Drummond took an early liking to the raw nature of blues and soul music. Initially being drawn to the guitar, he began playing around the northeast Ohio area at an early age. Since moving to Nashville in 2012, Dennis has established himself as a musical force. Between songwriting, touring, and recording, he stays busy juggling his own career with the careers of numerous artists he plays with as a hired musician. Since his time on Season 13 of “The Voice”, Dennis has been diligently writing and recording new music of his own, with hopes to release it within the year.

For ticket information go to robinstheatre.com.