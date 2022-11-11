WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As early as next month, the walls of the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital could start coming down.

Work to remove asbestos from the 300,000-square-foot property is currently underway. That phase of the project is expected to be finished by the first week of December. Demolition should start shortly after.

The project is funded partially through a $3.4 million grant from the Brownfield Remediation Program. Trumbull County Land Bank Director Shawn Carvin says the demolition should be completed by early Spring.

“Demolition is not going to be a day process like it would be for a residential property because they have to make sure they’re removing it safely, bricks aren’t falling and damaging equipment. So, they have to remove it very slowly and piece by piece.

The Land Bank is holding a public meeting next week to update people about the demolition process. They’re also gathering ideas about what to do with the site after it’s finished. That meeting is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist in Warren.