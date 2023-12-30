WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With his family and others looking on, the City of Warren’s mayor, William D. Franklin was sworn in for his fourth term.

Franklin has served the city as mayor since 2011.

In a Facebook post, Franklin thanked Judge Cynthia Rice who administered the oath of office to him, and Public Safety & Service Director Eddie Colbert, Friday at Warren City Hall.

During his campaign kickoff last October, Franklin said, “I feel very good about what we’ve been able to accomplish during my tenure. I have more I want to do.”

He said one of his biggest accomplishments so far is the demolition of the old St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

“I made that a priority when I first came in the office, because it was such an eyesore, such a public health hazard and dangerous to our community,” Franklin said. “It destabilized property values in that neighborhood.”

Franklin said his priorities are to continue delivering core services, plus see both the master parks plan and major investments to the city like the downtown expansion project come to fruition.