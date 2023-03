WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital in Warren is officially gone.

Only piles of rubble remain at the site of the once bustling medical facility on Tod Avenue.

Crews were working to remove the debris Wednesday afternoon. Demolition of the nearly 300,000-square-foot building began in late-November 2022.

The push to rid the neighborhood of the vacant eyesore took nearly two decades before it came to fruition.