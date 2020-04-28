Warren’s Dave Grohl to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live Local News Jimmy Kimmel Live is on ABC at 11:35 p.m. by: WYTV Staff Posted: Apr 27, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 27, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT FILE – In this July 4, 2015 file photo, The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl performs with a cast at RFK Stadium in Washington. Grohl fell onstage in Sweden last month and fractured his foot. (Photo by Nick Wass/Invision/AP, File) (WYTV) – Warren’s own Dave Grohl will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Grohl is the Foo Fighters’ frontman and was a drummer for the band Nirvana. The city named an alley after him. Jimmy Kimmel Live is on ABC at 11:35 p.m. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle