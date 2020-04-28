Warren’s Dave Grohl to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

FILE – In this July 4, 2015 file photo, The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl performs with a cast at RFK Stadium in Washington. Grohl fell onstage in Sweden last month and fractured his foot. (Photo by Nick Wass/Invision/AP, File)

Jimmy Kimmel Live is on ABC at 11:35 p.m.

(WYTV) – Warren’s own Dave Grohl will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

Grohl is the Foo Fighters’ frontman and was a drummer for the band Nirvana.

The city named an alley after him.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is on ABC at 11:35 p.m.