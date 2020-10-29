Warren youth group teaming up with city for citywide coat drive

They're collecting new or used coats for everyone

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren youth group has made it their mission to keep as many people warm this winter as they can.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s youth group has teamed up with the city for a coat drive.

So far, they’ve collected more than 100 jackets that have already been distributed to shelters and other non-profits in the city.

“We actually are trying to give a coat out to every man, woman and child in need. We did not set a numeric goal because we just want to keep everyone warm and we know that people have coats in their closet that they’re not going to use,” said youth group director Stacey Altiere.

Coats will be collected through Nov. 28, which is just two days after Thanksgiving.

“It’s gonna take all of us to get through this pandemic together and we’ll partner with all the people of good will, such as St. Paul’s and really, we get a lot back from giving, so we want to be a part of this and we invite people to come and give,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

You can donate coats at drop boxes located at St. Paul’s on E. Market Street or the Warren police or fire departments.