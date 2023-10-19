WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman received a 30-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in an OVI crash that severely injured a couple in their late 70s.

Josephine Steele, 53, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI before Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Rice, who handed down the sentence.

Steele was involved in a Dec. 7, 2022 crash on West Market Street that severely injured William and Sharon Burrows, of Leavittsburg.

According to the police report, Steele had a blood-alcohol level of .31%, above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.

After the crash, William Burrows stayed in the hospital’s intensive care unit for more than a month, facing multiple surgeries, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office. He was later moved to a long-term care facility.

Prosecutors say Sharon Burrows’ injuries included a cut to her leg and ankle bruises.

Both victims were in court during Thursday’s sentencing.

Judge Rice also suspended Steele’s driver’s license for 10 years as part of her sentence.