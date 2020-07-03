Warren woman organizing clean-up effort after city park is vandalized

Live Now
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren resident is looking for help after someone vandalized Circle Park in Warren.

It happened sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The woman said her son and nieces found profanity spray-painted all over the playground equipment Wednesday around noon, but the night before, it wasn’t there.

The park is located on Central Parkway Avenue SE.

The woman said she has since created a Facebook group so she and others can go out and clean it up, but she is in need of cleaning supplies to do so. She is hoping to get help from the city.

