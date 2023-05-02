WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another big achievement for a Warren small business owner.

Dawn Ochman has been named Small Business Person of the Year for the Cleveland District. It’s a recognition of her company’s contribution to the economy.

Dawn Incorporated is a construction company that Ochman started. It now provides construction services in six states and shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s definitely inspiring. I always say if you’re not growing you’re stagnant, whether it’s on a personal level, whether it’s on a business level, so it’s definitely inspiring,” Ochman said.

Ochman was also last year’s winner of the ATHENA Award, given out by the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.