WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman who was implicated in two crimes involving two businesses in Cortland was sentenced last week on the latest charge.

Angel Kelley, 21, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation and was ordered to pay fines.

Kelley pleaded guilty in August to a theft charge in connection to the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets at a local convenience store.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Kelley in February for taking over $600 in scratch-off tickets during her shift at the store. Some tickets were valued at $50 each. She won $1,000 on one of the tickets, according to a police report.

The theft was discovered during a lottery audit at the store, and the crime was recorded on surveillance video, the report stated.

When confronted by her manager and police, Kelley admitted to the theft, according to a police report.

Kelley is on probation in connection to a 2022 credit card theft charge involving a local pizza shop where she worked. She pleaded guilty to that crime in February 2023.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.