Warren woman gets federal prison sentence for selling methamphetamine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman indicted in November by a federal grand jury for selling methamphetamine was sentenced to two years in prison.

Leanne Comstock, 38, was sentenced Monday by Judge Solomon Oliver in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after she pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment in her case charges her with trying to sell methamphetamine on April 23, 2019 and having it again on April 25, 2019.

Comstock has a pending case in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after she was indicted in May on a fifth degree aggravated possession of drugs charge.