WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police say they saw her dragging a puppy on a leash.

According to a police report, an officer on patrol about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Adelaide Ave. SE saw Chaquana Morgan, 23, drag a puppy that was hooked to a leash across the street on its side.

The officer said Morgan made no attempt to carry the puppy and only picked it up when she saw the officer turn around in his cruiser, according to the report.

Morgan was arrested at a home where she stopped with the puppy. According to the police report, she has a listed address on Lancer Court NW.

The puppy was picked up by a volunteer and was taken to a veterinarian clinic to be checked for injuries. Officers noted that the dog had what appeared to be broken blood vessels in both eyes, the report stated.

Courtesy: Health Hearts and Paw

Morgan was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of animal cruelty.