The victim was identified as 29-year-old Meghan McKenzie

TROY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman has died after a crash along 422 in Troy Township, Geauga County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night near Jug Street.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Meghan McKenzie.

Police say she went left of center and crashed into another car, which then caught on fire.

Witnesses rushed to remove the drivers, but McKenzie died at the scene.

The driver of the other car remains in critical condition at a Cleveland hospital.