WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren woman who admitted to leaving her nearly full-term fetus outside a home on Kenmore Avenue back in July of 2018 learned her punishment Monday morning.

Lisa Jordan was sentenced to five years probation, 30 days in the Trumbull County Jail and 300 hours of community service.

Jordan pleaded guilty to Gross Abse of a Corpse and two counts of aggravated possessopn of drugs in October.