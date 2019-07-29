Warren woman charged with leaving fetus outside appears for pretrial

She is due back in court for another pretrial on Aug. 19

Lisa Jordan, charged with leaving fetus outside warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren woman accused of leaving her nearly full-term fetus outside of a home on Kenmore Ave. SE was back in court for a pretrial on Monday.

Lisa Jordan, 31, was charged with gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a July 2018 investigation that began when Jordan showed up at the hospital bleeding.

At the time a nurse told dispatchers, the patient told hospital staff she miscarried and put the fetus in her yard.

