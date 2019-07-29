Warren woman charged with leaving fetus outside appears for pretrial

She is due back in court for another pretrial on Aug. 19

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren woman accused of leaving her nearly full-term fetus outside of a home on Kenmore Ave. SE was back in court for a pretrial on Monday.

Lisa Jordan, 31, was charged with gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a July 2018 investigation that began when Jordan showed up at the hospital bleeding.

At the time a nurse told dispatchers, the patient told hospital staff she miscarried and put the fetus in her yard.

She is due back in court for another pretrial on Aug. 19.