Warren wedding expo allows couples to attend in person, virtually

Planners and vendors say it was the first in-person expo since the COVID-19 pandemic began

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many of the Valley’s bridal expos were moved to virtual formats over the last year, but on Sunday, engaged couples could choose to check out vendors in person or over Facebook Live at the DiVieste Wedding Expo in Warren.

“What we are trying to do is just show that you can plan your wedding, you can have a reception, it can be done safely and you can still have fun,” said Joseph DiVieste, co-manager of DiVieste Banquet Hall.

Planners and vendors say it was the first in-person expo since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They scaled back the event and distanced tables to ensure people stayed safe.

“We just think it’s time for everyone to kinda come out but be safe. People are still getting married, so we still needed to meet everyone,” said Stephanie Stratis, manager of Stephanie Leigh Bridal.

Stratis was displaying bridal dresses and accessories at the expo. She hopes the event will encourage people to support local businesses.

“We gotta still be here to support and get our name out there ’cause, if not, that’s where we can see a downfall, and we gotta do everything we can as a business to stay open and keep going,” she said.

Both DiVieste and Stratis say couples were excited for the event — and so were their teams.

“We’ve all been looking forward to it,” said DiVieste. “I think it’s — you can only look at yourself and talk to yourself for so long. It’s nice to get interactive feedback, you know, from other people.”