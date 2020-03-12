Warren Water Dept. stops walk-in payments, waives fees for online and phone payments

Payments can be made in several ways that don't include face-to-face interactions

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In an effort to maintain social distancing for customers and employees, water bill payments for the City of Warren will not be taken in person inside the department’s offices.

Customers can pay their bills through the drive-thru with a teller, online, over the phone, via a dropbox and through the mail.

Director Franco Lucarelli said the department is trying to be proactive in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are trying to limit person-to-person contact by giving residents options to pay their utility bill without coming into contact with another person,” Lucarelli said.

All convenience fees for electronic or over-the-phone payments will be waived until further notice, Lucarelli said.

Water customers can pay their bill in the following ways: