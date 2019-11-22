Warren Veterans pass out turkeys to former service members in need

For those involved, it is the kickoff to the season of giving

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — On Thursday, local veterans passed out 100 turkeys and pies to other veterans in need in Warren.

The group involved is the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Covelli enterprises donated the pies and Denise DeBartolo paid for the turkeys.

Denise was given a plaque to recognize her donation.

For those involved, it is the kickoff to the season of giving.

“For them to be able to give back to their brothers and sisters who served, to be able to make sure they’re going to have a dignified dinner this thanksgiving and they can break bread with their families. It’s important for our organization to see this opportunity through,” said Trumbull County Veterans Services Director Herm Breuer.

75 of the 100 turkeys went to veterans in Trumbull County.

The other 25 will help out Mahoning County veterans.