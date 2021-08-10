Warren vaccine clinic offers Visa gift card incentive for participants

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Warren is offering a $100 Visa gift card incentive for anyone who participates and gets the first shot.

In collaboration with the Trumbull County Health Department, the Ohio Central East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

If able to provide proof of their first dose, individuals can receive the second dose at the clinic.

Only those getting their first dose will receive a gift card.

The clinic will be held every night through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warren First Assembly of God. No prior registration is necessary.

“We felt that is was necessary for leaders to become a part of what was happening in the health profession as it relates to the prevention of this terrible, terrible pandemic,” said Bishop David Herron, prelate Ohio Central East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

Bishop Herron says he felt the clinic would be a good opportunity to educate people and to provide helpful vaccine information.

He says their goal isn’t to force people to get the vaccine but to make them feel comfortable and understand how critical receiving the vaccine is.