Warren Twp. trustees approve new fire chief

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new fire chief was selected for Warren Township during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday.

Trustees unanimously approved Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Natali as the township’s next fire chief. He will start the new position on May 3.

Natali has been serving as interim fire chief since Randy Daniels resigned in January to take a job in Indiana.

Natali, a Labrae High School graduate, has been with the department for 11 years. He’s been a firefighter for 25 years, working at other departments in Trumbull County like Braceville, Newton Falls and Lordstown.

Trustees say Natali will be a leader who helps guide and improve fire protection and emergency operations in the township.