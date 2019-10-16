Warren Twp. fire department sends truck to help volunteer department in Guatemala

Daniels said the $5,000 they received from the sale of the truck will go in their capital improvement fund

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren Township fire truck will soon make the journey to its new home overseas.

The 1991 Pierce Dash Engine is heading to a volunteer fire department in Guatemala.

Warren Township fire chief Randy Daniels said it’s going to replace that department’s engine, which was built in the 1970’s.

According to the Warren Rotary Club, the local rotary in Guatemala raised money to cover the cost of the truck and transport it to their country.

“It’s nice to see that our upgrade that we did about four or five months ago is allowing somebody else to do an upgrade for their department, so it keeps the life of the truck going,” said Daniels.

Daniels said the $5,000 they received from the sale of the truck will go in their capital improvement fund. They will be housing the engine until the shipping company picks it up.