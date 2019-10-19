Warren Twp. fire department looking for information about fire that destroyed house

Photos courtesy of the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page

It happened sometime overnight but wasn't reported until the morning

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters are looking for information about a fire that destroyed a home on Miller Street SW in Warren Township.

The Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

Crews went out on Saturday to put out hotspots and search the rubble.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on the fire, you’re asked to call the Warren Township Fire Department at 330-898-2041.