Warren Twp. fire chief taking position in Indiana

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – After two years at the department, Warren Township Fire Chief Randy Daniels has resigned to take on a job out of state.

He’ll be working as a fire chief in a suburb outside Ft. Wayne Indiana.

Daniels last day at the department was January 8.

Firefighters say Daniels did a lot for the department during his short time as chief, including sprucing up the fire station, adding a new-used ambulance to the fleet, plus new air tanks for the firefighters.

Trustees have appointed Deputy Chief Joseph Natali to serve as the department’s interim chief.

He’s been with the Department for 11 years.

Natali’s been a firefighter for 25 years, working at other departments in Trumbull County like Braceville, Newton Falls, and Lordstown.

“I want to keep this place going in the direction that Chief Daniels had it going. I know what he wanted to do, and I’m working to keep moving forward with this department with that,” Natali said.

Township Trustee Ryan Yoho said the board hasn’t made a decision yet as to when they’ll advertise for applications or hire a new chief. Natali says when the time comes, he will apply for the position.