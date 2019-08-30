Warren Trib staff ready to take on Vindicator edition for Mahoning Co. readers

Editor Brenda Linert said there may be a few bumps in the road in the first couple of days, but they're ready

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been a busy week at the Tribune Chronicle as the staff prepares to take over publishing The Vindicator in Mahoning County.

After 150 years, The Vindicator will put out its last paper Saturday.

Beginning Sunday, The Vindicator edition of the Tribune Chronicle will be published for the first time.

Editor Brenda Linert said there may be a few bumps in the road, especially with delivery, in the first couple of days but they’re ready.

“If you are a current subscriber, you really don’t need to do anything right off the bat. Beginning Sunday morning, you will receive a new Vindicator edition of the Tribune Chronicle.”

When your subscription is nearing its end, Linert said the Trib will be sending out letters for renewals.