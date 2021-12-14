Warren toddler found alone in street with knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A child was found alone in a street in Warren with a knife in his hand.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:37 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Glenwood St. NE on reports of a child in the street carrying a large bread knife.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a driver of a truck who said that he was driving down the street and saw the child next to the road with the knife. When he stopped, he said the child ran up to his truck and hit it several times with the knife.

He said as the child walked away, he drove the truck up the street to park and call police and the child ran down the street after the truck with the knife.

The driver stayed with the child for safety until officers arrived, the report said.

Officers made contact with a family member at a nearby house who was supposed to watching the child. That person said they were downstairs doing laundry as the situation outside was unfolding, the report stated.

Police informed the family member that they had been to that house several times in the past when he was supposed to be supervising the child and that the case was being turned over to Trumbull County Children Services.

The child’s parent picked him up.