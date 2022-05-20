WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in Warren gathered Friday to address the recent violence in the city.

Mayor Doug Franklin, Director of Public Safety and Service Eddie Colbert and a group of Warren City community leaders were on hand for the event.

Franklin called on the city for help after several shootings in the city where people were hurt and one person died.

“We cannot wait for another young person’s life to be lost,” Franklin said. “We are asking for the community’s help to end this violence. Stand with all of us to put an end to this senseless violence.”

Franklin said police will be working overtime and working with federal agencies including U.S. Marshals to patrol the city.

Residents are being asked to come forward with any information about crimes in the city.

