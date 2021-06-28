Warren thrift store opens new location with soft opening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Vincent De Paul opened its doors to the public at their new location in Warren Monday.

The new store is located at 540 Main Avenue SW.

Right now, they are just having their soft opening so they can still serve people. They are planning to have the grand opening in a few weeks.

Loud Lepro, the president, says that their old building didn’t have enough space.

He says they have had an abundance of donations and they want to serve the community as best as they can.

“This new facility, we have a new intake area that is down below that is able to take in quite a bit more of material and donations that people give,” Lepro said.

The new store is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are looking for volunteers to help out at the store as well.