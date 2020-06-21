Warren theater reopens with some changes

After opening in January and having to close three months later due to the pandemic, the Robins Theatre in Warren is back in business

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After opening in January and having to close three months later due to the pandemic, the Robins Theatre in Warren is back in business.

Although the theater is open, there are some differences.

Out of 1,400 seats, only 300 tickets will be available for social distancing purposes.

Ken Haidaris, one of the owners, says their sanitary precautions begin at the front door.

“We’re being very responsible, taking temperatures, social distancing people. We have masks available and the place is spotless. We’re happy to have people coming out. It’s benefiting the local restaurants and it’s just good to have traffic again,” Haidaris said.

He says The River Rock Concerts are also set to start July 3 with limited capacity.