Warren teen says she shot her finger while moving gun on couch

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a teenage girl said she shot herself in the finger after moving a gun from a couch.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 900 block of Landsdowne Ave. SW where they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her finger.

The girl was outside talking with paramedics who were at a nearby house on an unrelated call.

The girl was reluctant to tell police who was with her at the house but then finally said that she was there with a man she knows and that the gun belonged to him, according to a police report.

The girl said that the gun was lying on the couch and when she moved it. It went off striking her finger.

She said she didn’t think the gun was loaded since there were children in the house, the report stated.

The teen was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

When police went to the house in question, no one answered the door. Officers said there was trash piled on the front porch, the grass was high, and there was a smell of trash coming from inside the house, the report stated.

They also found mail in the mailbox dating back to August, according to the police report.

The health department was notified of the condition of the house.

The incident is under investigation.