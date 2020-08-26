Warren teachers get students excited for upcoming school year with drive-by parade

Faculty and staff at McGuffey Elementary School drove through their students' neighborhoods

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Teachers at a Warren elementary school went the extra mile Tuesday afternoon to get their students excited for the new school year.

Faculty and staff at McGuffey Elementary School on the city’s northwest side went on a two-hour-long parade through their students’ neighborhoods.

About 30 cars participated in the parade, honking their horns at students. The cars were decorated with paint, balloons and signs.

Classes start Thursday in Warren with some students choosing remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.