Warren suffragist organization honors 9 women, celebrating 100 years of voting

It's been 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A celebration was held in Warren Saturday, bringing to light a 100-year anniversary for women.

The Mahoning Valley Women’s Suffragists organization recognized nine women in the Valley who they say are strong and dedicated.

The women who received recognition are women who actively work in the community or help others.

The president of the organization, Lindy Lucas, says the group wanted to acknowledge the strength and power women have.

“It has not taken a lot of notice, our 100th year celebration, so we want to remind this community, this valley, that women do have a voice, that we should be heard,” Lucas said.

The private event was held at the Charbenay’s Wine on the River.

Lucas says this is the first year having this celebration.