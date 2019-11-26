Warren students spread holiday cheer through art

Harding's Senior Studio class is taking their lesson out of the classroom, transforming a hospital hallway into a pathway of holiday cheer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — Spreading holiday cheer with visible works of art is a lesson students at Warren G. Harding learned out of class and inside the community Tuesday.

“Brightening up people’s days is one of my favorite things to do,” said art student Jake Brown.

Using paint and brushes, Harding’s Senior Studio class is taking their lesson out of the classroom, transforming a hospital hallway into a pathway of holiday cheer.

They are also painting the windows on the bridge over East Market Street, putting it on display for everyone who passes by Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“It’s a nice change of scenery considering we’re looking at a long road from here to there watching cars go by seeing them wave,” said Brown.

“I feel like this is something that I’ll never get to do again so it’s a once in a lifetime thing to you know bring joy to people by showing them this is pretty exciting,” said student Rebecca Welker.

“It’s just a lot of fun to get out and share this experience and the community can see it,” said John Johnson, art teacher.

This is the first time the hospital has partnered with Harding Students for a project like this.

“I think it’s really exciting for the students to actually be able to put their skills and talents really out in the community and actually be able to show off their work, but it’s also great for us because I think it brightens the spirits a bit,” said Alexa Hall, Trumbull County Regional Medical Center.

“It’s just cool to think that if this becomes a tradition we started it,” said Brown.

So the next time you’re riding under the bridge, you might just catch a glimpse of Santa at the North Pole.



