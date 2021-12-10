Warren store stocks clothes by local designers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — For some people, their dream might be to create their own clothing line — but getting their product out there can be a struggle.

One store in Warren is willing to help out. Urban Lounge Clothing is filled with clothes, from shirts to coats, flip-flops and more.

All the clothes are made locally.

“Whoever got a brand, I sell their clothes here. If you got other material, start your own line, start your own brand, start your own movement. I just put it in the store,” said owner Taevonn Dorsey.

Now local clothes designers have a place to showcase their stuff. Dorsey said he wants to help people get their voice out through their clothing line.

“Cause nobody has a movement if they don’t have a place. So I just want to give a place and they can start their brand here and just take off from there,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey got the store in February around his birthday. Since then, people have brought in more than just standard t-shirts and pants.

“I have lingerie. I have teddy bears, ash trays, bookbags,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said if someone wants to b ring in their clothing line, they talk business. He doesn’t take a percentage of the profits but he enjoys what he’s seeing.

“A lot of people have a lot of ideas and great ideas and I like it,” Dorsey said.