WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, several entrepreneurs in Warren celebrated Black History Month with the African Market.

At Brite Energy Labs, black-owned businesses showed off their products and designs.

There was food and live music.

Organizers said these kinds of events are important for small businesses to be more recognizable, and small businesses mean more jobs upstream for their suppliers.

“It’s really what’s on the bottom that holds up the rest, micro and small businesses is what drives your mid-size and large businesses because business needs business to survive. All of these people had to buy materials off of other businesses,” said Ozone Business Gallery president Deborah Blakely.

Ozone Business Gallery’s mission is to eradicate poverty by helping people with their startups.