WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded in an October 2021 shooting at a Parkman Road NW bar was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison on a gun charge.

Kenyon S. McGriff, 27, of Warren, received the sentence from Judge Cynthia Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McGriff was wounded Oct. 31, 2021, during a shooting at the Park Place Tavern, 2185 Parkman Road NW, and was charged with having the gun illegally following the police investigation of that shooting, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said.

McGriff was initially charged with felonious assault as well, but that charge was later dropped.

McGriff was to be sentenced for a similar gun charge and tampering with evidence in an unrelated case in another courtroom, but that hearing was canceled.

He also faces three drug possession charges.