Warren senior center expands home delivery service to cover more of Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – SCOPE Senior Services is expanding its free home delivery service for seniors in Trumbull County.

The senior center has been doing free grocery deliveries to homebound and disabled senior citizens for about four years.

As of now, SCOPE serves around 600 seniors.

With COVID-19 on the rise, SCOPE is adding more people to its list to cover more areas of Trumbull County.

Owner Mike Wilson says they deliver two weeks’ worth of food.

“We’re able to get them a lot of the products that they need, of course, fruits and vegetables. So we’re getting that all out and delivered to everybody for two weeks’ worth and it’s about 16,000 calories that they’re going to get for two weeks,” he said.

Wilson says SCOPE’s goal is to grow and help seniors who are in need.