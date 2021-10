WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren City Schools will be offering the COVID-19 booster to its staff.

Warren Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer Steve Chairo stated in a press release that staff will be able to receive the booster on Thursday, October 7 from 5p.m.-7p.m. at TCAP.

This is available to staff members who received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19.