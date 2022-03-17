WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a former coach at the Warren City School District and a student-athlete.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro confirmed that an allegation was made last week about an incident that allegedly happened during the prior school year.

Chiaro said the former coach is not a current employee and only served in the capacity of a supplemental athletic coaching contract.

“Once this information was received, it was immediately reported to the Warren Police Department for investigation consistent with our protocols and procedures. At this time, the matter remains under investigation,” he said in a statement.