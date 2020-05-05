Warren school celebrates its teachers for Teacher Appreciation Day

They posted signs in their yards reading: "A Superhero Teacher Lives Here"

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The principal and staff at Summit Academy Community School surprised teachers Tuesday, which is Teacher Appreciation Day.

They also dropped off a gift basket at their doors.

When the teacher answered, they thanked them from six feet away.

One teacher had a special message for her students.

“My kids know Mrs. Testa loves them and she expects them to be doing their lizard bags and she can’t wait to see everybody in the morning, or at twelve o’clock in the afternoon for my third graders. And especially we have a bedtime story on Thursday nights at eight thirty and I love to see them every Thursday with the PJs and their teddy bears and their popcorn in hand waiting for their bedtime story,” said Amanda Testa, a teacher at the school.

She also wanted to stress to students–keep reading!