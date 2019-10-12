Warren Rotary Club hosts annual Fall Fest

The rotary club takes proceeds from the event and puts them back into the community

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastwood Field was full of fall fun on Saturday as the Scrappers teamed up with the Warren Rotary Club for the club’s annual Fall Fest.

Merchandise and food vendors along with live music and activities for kids all helped raise money for the rotary club.

“Every dollar that we make here is going back into the community in some way,” said Teri Surin, president of the Warren Rotary Club.

The rotary club strives to live up to its motto of “Service Above Self” by proudly supporting the local community.

Fireworks were also held, presented by the Cafaro Foundation and Diane Sauer Chevrolet.