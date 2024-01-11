WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a January 9 filing in bankruptcy court, Rite Aid intends to close the Warren store on Elm Road.

The last day of operations will be Feb. 5, according to a company representative.

Rite Aid issued the following statement about the closing:

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.” Rite Aid

The location was listed as one of 18 more stores set to close which includes locations in Altoona, Geneva as well as a store in Amherst and Bryan, Ohio.

The Jan. 9 filing was the latest since Jan. 4 when 15 locations were slated to close. There were 32 locations announced before that.

The drug-store chain earlier announced other closures in the Valley including some locations in East Liverpool, Youngstown and New Castle, among others in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Rite Aid announced in October that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.