Trumbull County rejects joining WRTA

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears Trumbull County won’t be moving forward with joining the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA), at least for now.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said during Tuesday’s commissioner’s workshop that he decided against joining the WRTA and bringing a sales tax issue before the voters. This, despite several calls from people encouraging the board to reconsider.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko has been in support of joining WRTA. She said she wanted the public to have an opportunity to vote on the issue and said it was “unfair” the other two commissioners wouldn’t put it on the agenda.

Cantalamessa says he doesn’t think a sales tax would send the right message as residents and businesses work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of going to the taxpayers, Cantalamessa said he’d like the county to find local funds and possible grants to create a county transportation system for seniors and disabled residents, which make up 85% of the county’s rides.