LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren welcomed their newest corporate partner, FOXCONN, to the valley Saturday.

The recognition took place at Warren G. Harding High School.

Foxconn is in Lordstown and has been open since 2022. The corporation is #20 on the FORTUNE Global 500.

At the special recognition, officials spoke about the opportunities Foxconn can bring to the community.

The City of Warren also wanted to display all the city has to offer.

“We want to showcase all of our partnerships with the tourism bureau, all of our school systems are here, Brite technology, our business community is represented and several sponsors,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

Mayor Franklin says he wants to help create an environment where Foxconn can grow and flourish to create more jobs for the community.