Warren Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol cuts ribbon on new headquarters

The new building is located just to the left of the former building on Route 422 in Southington

(WYTV) – The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is celebrating the opening of its brand new building.

Officials cut the ribbon in front of the new post and district headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

It’s located just to the left of the former building on Route 422 in Southington.

The ceremony marked the completion of a project that began two and a half years ago.

“With increased security for our employees, an energy-efficient footprint, a worker-friendly environment and more importantly, a new home for the fine young men and women who serve this area,” said Capt. Eric Sheppard, district commander.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour the new facility.

The Warren District covers seven counties: Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Geauga, Ashtabula and Lake.