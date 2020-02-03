Warren police: Woman shot at after being followed down several streets

After searching the area, police found the driver of a vehicle with three bullet holes in it

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a woman reported being shot at while driving in Warren Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Northwest Boulevard for shots fired around 3 a.m.

After searching the area, police found a vehicle with three bullet holes in it.

According to the police report, the driver said she was driving and noticed a vehicle following her. The victim said she did not want to stop home, so she continued turning down different streets.

In the 2300 block of Northwest Boulevard, the woman said the vehicle pulled up next to her and the driver shot three or four bullets at her car before speeding off toward Parkman Road. She then called 911.

Police said there were bullet holes in the trunk door, the back left and driver side door of the victim’s vehicle. The woman was shaken up, but she was not injured, the report said.

Officers said they found shell casings in the area of the reported shooting.